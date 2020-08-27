Magnolia, Texas - Carl L. Cannon went home to be with the Lord on August 20, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1954 in Raymondville, Texas to Earnest "Tubby" Cannon and Alpha Gustafson Cannon. He was a devoted and beloved husband, loving father, doting grandfather and loyal friend. He faithfully attended The Woodlands United Methodist Church and served ministries close to his heart. His love for the Lord and Savior deeply shaped his life. Carl was an esteemed member of the community which impacted a multitude of lives. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family and friends and was always the life of the party. He encouraged everyone to always view their glass as half full, and live life to the fullest. The memories made while traveling with his family and great friends were something he always cherished. You could always find him watching some kind of sporting event. He loved watching college football, especially his daughter's alma maters, Texas A&M, LSU and Arizona State. There wasn't a Rocket's game he missed and was a season ticket holder for over 30 years.
Dr. Cannon was an esteemed orthopedic surgeon and founded The Woodlands Sports Medicine Centre in 1985. He served his community as the Chief of Staff of The Surgery Center of The Woodlands, Chief of Surgery at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, Affiliate, Baylor Orthopedic Consultants, Assistant Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery for Baylor College of Medicine, and Clinical Consultant for the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children. He earned numerous awards and honors for his work as a physician over his career. One achievement he was extremely proud of was developing the first sports medicine program for this community as he served over 21 area high schools throughout his career. Every weekend in the Fall you could find him on the sidelines passionately working with the students, trainers, and coaches.
While Carl was dedicated to his work and career, his true love was for and with his family.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents Tubby and Alpha Cannon.
Carl is survived by his wife, Lisa Cannon, and his four daughters: Lennea, her wife Bekah and their children, Jackson and Dylan; Brittany, her husband Ryan and their daughter, Lyla; Alli, and Krysta; his brother Gus Cannon, his wife Cindy and their children Tyler and Caitlin.
The celebration of Carl's life will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 11a.m. at The Woodlands United Methodist Church - Harvest Worship Center.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Carl's name to The Woodlands United Methodist Church Missions, American Heart Association
, or Montgomery County Animal Shelter.
He will be forever missed, never forgotten, and always in our hearts.
*CDC seating restrictions and face mask guidelines will be respected in hopes that all who wish to honor Carl's life may attend.