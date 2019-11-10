|
|
Portland - Carl was born on a farm in Harlingen, Texas to Coral and Lela Moore. He attended Harlingen High School and then graduated from Texas A:&M University with a degree in farm management. He was commissioned a Lieutenant with the Air Force and reported for duty at Lackland Air Base in July 1952 He was stationed in Moses Lake, Wash. for a time and then at Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Carl married Nina Nixon on August 15, 1952 in the chapel at Lackland AFB. After his discharge from the Air Force. they returned to Harlingen and he soon went to work for Deere & Co. He was with Deere 29 years and made many moves ending up in Portland, Oregon where he lived 51 years. After retirement from Deere, he became a general contractor. He is survived by his wife, Nina; children, Charles (Linda), Wayne, Carl Douglas (Kathy), Glen (Carmen); grandchildren Caitlin La, Michael, Kyle, Gabriel and Garrett Moore, great grandchildren Jordan and Caden La.
For hobbies, Carl enjoyed hunting elk and deer. He belonged to Crossroads Church where a Celebration of Life was held on October 5, 2019.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 10, 2019