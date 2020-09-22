Santa Rosa/La Feria, TX - Carlos Alvarez Sr., 67, of Santa Rosa/La Feria, Texas, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born March 4, 1953 in Lyford, Texas to Toribio Alvarez and Gumercinda Garcia Alvarez.Carlos worked as a migrant worker as a child with his family. He then graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1972 and after graduation he worked for the RGV Sugar Mill as a foreman in the parts warehouse department. From 1981 to 1985, he was an owner/operator of his own trucking business. In 1985, he started working for UPS and retired after 25 years in 2010. Carlos was the union steward for the UPS Teamsters. He enjoyed hunting and farming and was very dedicated to his faith and serving in his church. He was known to be a very generous man and loved sharing the word of God with others.He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Enrique and Fernando Alvarez.Left to cherish his beautiful memory is his loving wife of 46 years, Gloria Alvarez; children, Carlos Alvarez Jr., Jose Francisco (Jennifer), Marco Antonio (Elizabeth), Miguel Angel (Erica), and Viviana Perez (Joe Jr.); daughter-in-law, Karolyn Silva; siblings, Felicitas Alvarez Metzger (Jeffrey), Amelia Alvarez, Enrique Alvarez (Ida), Torivio Alvarez Jr. (Alicia), and Rosa Maria Aranda; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will continue Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening.A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Christian Center, 3616 E. Business 83 in Weslaco, Texas, and interment will follow to Restlawn Cemetery in La Feria, Texas.Honored to serve as pallbearers are Carlos Alvarez Jr., Jose Francisco Alvarez, Marco Antonio Alvarez, Miguel Angel Alvarez, Joe Perez Jr. Torivio Alvarez Jr., Everardo Mendoza, Javier Sanchez. Honorary pallbearers are Ethyn Angel Alvarez, Adam Carlos Alvarez, Aiden Josiah Alvarez, Elijah-Beau Carlos Rene Alvarez, and Noah Shelby.Philippians 4:13 "For I can do everything through Christ who gives me strength."Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue, Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.