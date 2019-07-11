|
Harlingen - Carlos Estrada, Jr. 41, entered into rest July 4, 2019. He was born in Harlingen January 16, 1978. He is preceded in death by his father, Carlos Estrada, Sr.; sister, Priscilla Rosales and his grandmother Ludivina Elizondo.
Carlos leaves behind to cherish his memory, his parents; Miguel and Elizabeth Rosales; children, Destany Rosales, Charlie Estrada, Jr., Angel Estrada and Ashley Estrada; his sisters, Myra (David) Williams, Yvonne Rosales (Kevin Williams), Sara Rosales and his brother, Miguel "Chuckie" Rosales along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Carlos was known as DJ Los and loved fishing and grilling.
Funeral services will be held today, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Miguel Rosales, David Williams, Felipe Puga, Ernie Perez, Eric Estrada, Kevin Williams, Erick Vargas, Jacob Williams and honorary pallbearers are his sons, Charlie and Angel Estrada.
