Carlos Quintanilla
2001 - 2020
Los Indios, TX - The gates of heaven opened for Carlos Quintanilla on Thursday, July 9, 2020. His whole life was his lovely wife, children, grandchildren, his parents (he was there for them everyday) and his siblings. Carlos was blessed with many talents; nothing was difficult for him. Forever in our hearts.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Martin and Virginia Quintanilla; and his maternal grandparents, Jose Angel and Fidela Garcia Loya.

Carlos is survived by his lovely wife, Ernestina T. Quintanilla; three children, Stacey (David), Michelle (Armando), and Carlos II; grandchildren, Ruben III, Dominic Joshua, Olivia Grace, Adam, and Angel; his parents, Oscar and Minnie L. Quintanilla; and siblings, Oscar (Norma), Sandra (Dago), Ernie (Lee), and Omar (Sergio).

A visitation will begin Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at San Ignacio Catholic Church, 24380 US 281, San Benito, Texas and burial will follow at Torres Cemetery in El Ranchito, Texas.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Anthony Noyola, David Garcia, Mario Santana II, Gilbert Santana, Eric Quintanilla, Julio Santana IV, Jesse Cruz, and Moises Martinez. Honorary pallbearers are Carlos Quintanilla II, Ruben Garcia III, Dominic Garcia, and Princess Olivia Grace Garcia.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Carlos Quintanilla at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
