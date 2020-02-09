|
San Benito - Carlos Rafael Garcia Sr., 84, passed away on February 4, 2020 at his home in Arlington, TX. Carlos was born on July 5, 1935 to Virgilio and Martha Garcia in San Benito TX. At a young age, family circumstances required him to quit school and help support his family of seven. He spent a lifetime caring for family, working and sacrificing to make a better life for those he loved.
Carlos served overseas in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. After returning to the U.S., he spent a few years as a migrant worker in Texas. It was during this time he met Rosa Niavez of Mason, TX. They married on January 8, 1961. They settled in Borger TX, where they had two children: Carlos and Martha. Carlos worked 26 years for Phillips Petroleum in Borger, retiring from his management position there in 1999. Carlos and Rosa later moved to Arlington TX to be near their grandchildren.
His parents Virgilio & Martha Garcia, his brothers Tony, Oscar, and infinite brother Arturo Garcia and sister-in-law Martha Garcia precede him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Rosa Garcia, son Carlos (Shannon) Garcia of Pflugerville TX, daughter Martha (Larry) Lanham of Arlington, grandsons Zack and Kenny, granddaughters Mackenzie and Duyen, brothers: Virgilio (Christina) Garcia, Alfredo Garcia, Jesus T. (Belinda) Garcia, goddaughter Dorelia Barajas and numerous nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Mr. Garcia will be laid to rest with Full Military Honors at Mont Meta Memorial Park following the Mass.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Larry Lanham, Zackary Lanham, Kenneth Lanham, Virgilio Garcia Jr., Alfredo Garcia, and Jesus T. Garcia. Carlos Rafael Garcia Jr. will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Larry Lanham, Zackary Lanham, Kenneth Lanham, Virgilio Garcia Jr., Alfredo Garcia, and Jesus T. Garcia. Carlos Rafael Garcia Jr. will serve as Honorary Pallbearer.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 9, 2020