TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Carlos Sanchez Obituary
Harlingen - Carlos Sanchez, 65, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was born November 11, 1953 to Guadalupe Garcia and Vicente Sanchez in Harlingen, Texas. Carlos was a life time resident of Harlingen, Texas.

Carlos is preceded in death by his loving parents, his brother; Edwardo Sanchez, sister-in-law Juanita Sanchez, and brother -in- laws Bernardo Perez and Pablo de Leon.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his son Carlos (Roxann) Sanchez, and daughter; Veronica (John) Samples. He also leaves behind two sisters: Alicia Perez and Rosa de Leon two brothers; Rogelio (Amelia) Sanchez, and Jose Angel (Elena) Sanchez. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held today Monday, March 4, 2019 from 1pm to 9pm with a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm tonight. Service will conclude at the Funeral Home as per his wishes cremation will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison funeral home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may sign the guest book or leave a memory for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 4, 2019
