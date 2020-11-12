Carlos Tamayo, age 70, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Carlos was born June 4, 1950.
Carlos loved political affairs, enjoyed participating in charitable events, loved reading the news, adored his grandchildren, loved horses, dogs and loved his pachangas. He was always sharing pictures of news interest with family and friends. His epitaph will read "Sgt. Carlos Tamayo Jr. Airborne Ranger, Father and Grandpa."
Carlos is survived by daughter Arminda Paulson; son Carlos Tamayo III; daughter Rebecca Garcia; son Mikhail Tamayo; and son Michael Tamayo; brother Joel Tamayo, sister Rosa Lejeune, sister Delia Balli, sister Marina Trevino and sister Yolanda Beach.
Carlos was preceded in death by parents Josefa & Carlos Sr Tamayo, Sisters Eliza Tamayo, Elida Flores, Elisa Leal, Maria Luisa Troester, brothers Carlos & Alfredo Tamayo Garza & David Tamayo.
Visitation services for Carlos will be held on Thursday November 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral. Funeral Service will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, with interment to follow at 11:00 AM at the Mission Veterans Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com
for the Tamayo family.