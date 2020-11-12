1/1
Carlos Tamayo Jr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlos's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlos Tamayo, age 70, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Carlos was born June 4, 1950.

Carlos loved political affairs, enjoyed participating in charitable events, loved reading the news, adored his grandchildren, loved horses, dogs and loved his pachangas. He was always sharing pictures of news interest with family and friends. His epitaph will read "Sgt. Carlos Tamayo Jr. Airborne Ranger, Father and Grandpa."

Carlos is survived by daughter Arminda Paulson; son Carlos Tamayo III; daughter Rebecca Garcia; son Mikhail Tamayo; and son Michael Tamayo; brother Joel Tamayo, sister Rosa Lejeune, sister Delia Balli, sister Marina Trevino and sister Yolanda Beach.

Carlos was preceded in death by parents Josefa & Carlos Sr Tamayo, Sisters Eliza Tamayo, Elida Flores, Elisa Leal, Maria Luisa Troester, brothers Carlos & Alfredo Tamayo Garza & David Tamayo.

Visitation services for Carlos will be held on Thursday November 12, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral. Funeral Service will be on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, with interment to follow at 11:00 AM at the Mission Veterans Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Tamayo family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Interment
11:00 AM
Mission Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved