Harlingen - Carmen F. Huerta, 83, entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at her residence.She was born on August 5, 1936 in Mexico to Julio Flores & Elisa Perez. She was raised in Michigan and Florida before moving to Harlingen in the 1950's.She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Armando Huerta (November 1, 2011.) Carmen was an active member of the Iglesia Adventista Del Septimo Dia in Harlingen up until her health declined. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother.Carmen leaves behind to cherish her wonderful memory, children, Rebeccah H. Morrison (+Charles), Deborah Pena (Pascual), Sarah Sanchez (Pablo), Melissa Huerta, Armando Huerta Jr. (Patricia), Laura Ann Huerta, & Julio Huerta (Deborah); 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Magdalena Gonzalez (+Samuel), Rosie Flores, & Hortencia Salinas (+Domingo); and numerous nieces & nephews.Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel with Pastor Amado Sanchez officiating of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.Entombment will follow at the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be John Paul Sanchez, Pascual Pena III, Michael Sanchez, Nathaniel Armando Sanchez, Matthew Morrison, David Abad, Christopher Huerta and Alexander Huerta.Honorary pallbearers will be Armando Huerta Jr., Julio Huerta, Pascual Pena Jr., Jonathan R. Pena, Pablo Sanchez, Ramiro Abad, Charles Morrison, & Jared Sanchez.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.