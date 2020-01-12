Home

1932 - 2020
Sebastian - Carmen G. Rios 87 of Sebastian entered into rest January 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Leandro Rios; 2 daughters, Cruz and Ernestina Rios; son, Mariano Rios, Sr. and 2 grandson, Alfonso Villagomez, Jr. and Tom Tovar.

Mrs. Rios leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving children, Sara Villagomez, Maria Guadalupe Tovar, Maria Isabel Sanchez, Yolanda (Jose) Velez, Jose Angel (Josefina) Rios, Raul (Connie) Rios, Pablo (Angela) Rios; 26 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Maria Almanza.

Visitation will begin Sunday at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Monday, January 13, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:15 PM for a 2:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Sebastian and burial will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be, Leroy Benavidez, David Sanchez, Joey Rios, Pedro Tovar Jr., Mariano Rios Jr. Paul Rios. Honorary Pallbearers, Michael Rios, Andres Benavidez Jr. Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
