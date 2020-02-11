|
|
Port Isabel, TX - Carmen S. Garza, 85 of Port Isabel, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifetime resident of Port Isabel and member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church. Carmen enjoyed gardening, taking care of her plants, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Juan R. "La Guera" Garza; parents, Martin and Maria Luisa Sarinana; two sisters, Graciela Gonzalez and Juana Alcocer; and one grandson, Carlo Garza.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Irma (Joe) Solis of Sebastian, TX, Maria Teresa (Benito III) Ochoa, Diego Garza, Abraham (Dominga) Garza, all of Port Isabel, TX, Victor (Rosario) Garza of Brownsville, TX, Romulo "Lito" (Esmeralda) Garza of Austin, TX, Carmen (Norberto) Floriano of Lafayette, LA, Mark (Elida) Garza of Laguna Vista, TX, and Marisa Garza of Port Isabel, TX; 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Federico Fierro and Jaime Sarinana.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas and will continue from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a holy rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, Texas.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Port Isabel, Texas and cremation will follow in accordance to her wishes.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Juan Diego Garza Jr., Victor Hugo Garza, Charles Solis, Honorable Judge Benito Ochoa IV, Mark A. Garza Jr., Luis Martinez, Emmanuel Garza, and Brandon Solis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made in memory of Carmen S. Garza to Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 705 S. Longoria St., Port Isabel, Texas 78578.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards to family of Carmen Garza at: www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 11, 2020