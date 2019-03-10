San Benito - Carmen Sandell 56 passed away at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born on January 2, 1963 in San Benito to Julio & Dominga Robles.



Carmen graduated from San Benito High School, a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, and retired from Harlingen Water Works. She enjoyed softball, volleyball, basketball and track.



Her parents Julio & Dominga Robles preceded Carmen in death.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband Modesto Sandell, III; children: Modesto Sandell IV, Ernesto Sandell, and Carizza Mariah Sandell; grandchild Arianna Lee Gonzales.



Visiting hours are on Sunday, March 10, 2016, beginning at 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes in La Paloma. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Modesto Sandell IV, Ernesto Sandell, Rene Pena, Samuel Martinez II, Abram Martinez, Isaac Sanchez, Aaron Robles, and Charles Robles.



You are invited to send your condolences to the family, sign the guestbook, and share your memories of Carmen online at www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com.



Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, 956. 361.9192. www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary