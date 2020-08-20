Harlingen, Texas - Carolina Trevino Cavazos passed peacefully from this world into the glorious realm of the Lord on August 18, 2020. Carol was born on November 14, 1925 in Brownsville, Texas to Santos and Ricardo Trevino. She is proceeded in death by her parents, brother Reynaldo Trevino, sister Marie Nolan and her husband Miguel Cavazos. She is survived by her sons Miguel Cavazos Jr. (Genevieve), Rosendo Cavazos (Isabel), and daughter Cynthia Brady (Patrick). Also left to remember her are her grandchildren James, Monica, David, Michael, Allison and 6 great grandchildren.



Carol grew up in Brownsville and graduated from Brownsville High School. She attended a local business college and worked in several offices in the Brownsville area. She married Mike and soon they moved to San Benito where she was a long time member of Saint Theresa Catholic Church. Her career took off and continued for over 40 years when she began working at Cameron County Water District #2 as an administrative assistant to the General Manager. Her business and people skills shined as she helped run the district -working with all the local farmers and government officials to provide water services to farms and communities. As the saying goes, you could speak to the boss or you could speak to the woman who knew what was really going on and that was Carol! She also found time for a second job in the "land care" business - coordinating farming activities between land owners and locally contracted farmers.



After all of these years of work and taking care of her family, Carol retired to her favorite hobby - gambling! Mike and Carol enjoyed making several road trips every year to Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada to play poker slots. Bragging rights about which one won more was fierce and stories filled the air upon their return. After her husband's passing, she continued this fun with her sister Marie and son Mike.



The family would like to thank all of those involved with Carol's care in her later years. Most of all, we want to thank all of the wonderful big hearted staff at Retama Manor in Harlingen for making her feel that she was actually at home during her time there. She considered everyone there her family and they felt the same way.



Graveside services will be held at Mont Meta Memorial Park on Friday August 21, 2020 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you spend as much time as you can with family - especially your Mom and Grandma!



