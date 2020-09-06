Harlingen. - Caroline Ann Schuckenbrock Macmanus, 89, of Harlingen went peacefully to be with the Lord in the early morning hours of September 2nd. Caroline was born as the fourth child of seven on March 1, 1931 in Santa Rosa, Texas to Anthony and Marie (Winkler) Schuckenbrock. Caroline graduated from Raymondville High School and went on to Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio. She continued her education until she met the love of her life and best friend Gerald Riley Macmanus. The two married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Raymondville on February 2, 1952 and then embarked on a life of love, family, and holidays with all.



Caroline loved four things deeply - her family, her gardening, the holidays, her Catholic faith. Jerry and Caroline had nine children who kept their family life filled with love and fun for over sixty-eight years. One of her proudest accomplishments was when she and Jerry were selected as 1996-97 Texas A&M Parents of the year. Her love of gardening was ever present at the couple's home on Hatchett Rd. through the enormous daylily garden and various flowers and plants throughout the yard and patio. Caroline's most cherished times were the holidays with her children, and as time went on, her multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would decorate the whole house with fun knick-knacks of the particular holiday. At Easter she taught her children to make Easter baskets out of oatmeal containers and to dye eggs so that the Easter bunny would make a stop over. For the 4th of July, the homestead would be adorned with banners and flags. In the fall, Caroline would enhance the house with pumpkins and various fall colors. BUT, the greatest joy was obvious through the Macmanus Family Christmases. Each year a real tree would adorn the house and presents would overflow as Santa came on Christmas Eve. The annual Eggnog Party with the Schuckenbrock family eggnog recipe, the child-favorite cranberry punch, the food, the fun, the laughter, all made the large house a cherished home for all of the family and its many friends.



Caroline was preceded in death by her son Gerald Justin Macmanus, her parents Anthony & Marie Shuckenbrock, her brothers James Schuckenbrock and Fr. Harry Schuckenbrock, and her husband's parents Francis & Katie Macmanus.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-eight years Gerald Riley Macmanus, her siblings Isabel Albers, Rose Garrison, Rita Dunlap, and Danny Schuckenbrock. She is also survived by her nine children: Kelly Macmanus & Suzanne (Ashley), Riley Macmanus & Carole (Bauer), Timothy Macmanus & Patti (Cloud), Deborah Macmanus Campion, Tracy Macmanus Campbell & Curt, Patricia Macmanus, Brian Macmanus & Nancy (Gasper), Mary Macmanus Schulze & Scott, and Paul Macmanus & Tera (Prescher).



Her grandchildren Stephanie Macmanus Bullion (Randy), Jerad Macmanus (Bethany), Alicia Macmanus, Amanda Macmanus (fiance, Ben), Leslie Macmanus Mai (Long), Zach Harvey (Kristi), Katy Marie Campion, Marie Campbell Meier (Travis), Sarah Campion Macanliss (Stuart), Christine Campbell Cmajdalka (Andrew), Caitlin Macmanus Fritts (Thomas), Mark Macmanus, Justin Macmanus (fiancee, Meghan), Alec Macmanus, Laura Macmanus, Caroline Schulze, Blaine Macmanus, Cade Macmanus, Gretchen Schulze, Julia Macmanus, Darcy Macmanus, Naomi Macmanus, and Seth Macmanus.



Her great-grandchildren Brianna & Michael Bullion, Evan Mai, Bayley & Weston Macmanus, Preston & Emily Harvey, Rose Meier, Harper & Hadley Cmajdalka.



A special thank you to the caregivers from Harlingen Companion Sitter Service - Francis Hernandez, Lupita Lopez, & Maria Villa. Your countless hours of love and devotion to Caroline will not be forgotten by the Macmanus Family.



Visitation with family will be Friday, September 11th, at 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 9:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Harlingen followed by burial at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Caroline's memory to the Marine Military Academy Museum Building Fund by sending a check to Marine Military Academy, Attn: Ester Reyes 320 Iwo Jima Blvd. Harlingen, TX 78550 or to the Cameron 4-H Community Account by sending a check to Texas A & M Agrilife Extension Service 1390 W Expressway 83 San Benito, TX 78586. Services are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Memorial Park, 26873 N. White Ranch Rd., La Feria, TX.



