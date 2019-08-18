|
Harlingen - Carolyn L. Manry, age 89, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Carolyn was born April 13, 1930.
Carolyn was a current member of First Baptist Church of Harlingen. She devoted her life to serving God and her family. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, and all the lives she touched.
Carolyn is survived by; daughter Suzanne (Robert) Hall; 6 grandchildren Robert (Lupita) Hall Jr., Daniel (Ginger) Hall, Heather (Benjamin) Stewart, Jason Daniel, Jim Daniel, Steven Daniel; 1 daughter in law, Jean Daniel; 7 great grandchildren; Alexandra, Robert III, Dylan, Christopher, Julian, Katy, Savannah; and 1 great great grandchild Carolyn.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years +Julian Daniel; daughter +Brenda Daniel Bannister and son +Michael Daniel; by her husband of 10 years +Eugene Manry.
A visitation for Carolyn will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. Funeral Service will occur Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM, burial to proceed at 12:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Manry family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 18, 2019