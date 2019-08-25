Home

Carolyn S. Williams


1993 - 2019
Carolyn S. Williams Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Harlingen, Carolyn Williams, age 85, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Carolyn was born December 20, 1933.

Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Jack L. Williams; children Susan Rice, Shelley Williams, Diane Hancock, Dan (Brenda) Williams, Linda Wallace, Richard Williams, Steven Williams, Ellen (Reid) Williams, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the entire staff of Valley View Assisted Care, the therapists at Golden Palms Rehabilitation, Dr. Todd Shenkenberg and his staff, Dr. Mike Evans and his staff and Kindred Hospice.

In keeping her wishes, there will not be a service or memorial. She would like all her friends and family to raise a glass to her.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 25, 2019
