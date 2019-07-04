Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carrie Lee Burton Trevino


1979 - 2019
Carrie Lee Burton Trevino Obituary
Harlingen - Carrie Lee Burton Trevino was 40 and living in Harlingen when she passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Carrie was born April 11, 1979 in Harlingen, Texas.

She was a loving daughter and the most caring, kind and selfless person.

Carrie is survived by her husband Eddie Trevino; her father Ervin Burton and step mother Cynthia Burton; sisters Laura Redding and Mandy Burton; step brothers D J Cook, Justin Cook and Tad Cook; grandmother Helen Bryant; aunt Nan Long; uncles Warren Bryant ant Greg Bryant; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her constant companion (Boxer) Cosmo.

She is preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Bryant Burton, grandfather Tom Bryant and cousin Travis Bryant.

A memorial gathering will be held Friday, July 5th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 4, 2019
