|
|
Harlingen - Carrie Lee Burton Trevino was 40 and living in Harlingen when she passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Carrie was born April 11, 1979 in Harlingen, Texas.
She was a loving daughter and the most caring, kind and selfless person.
Carrie is survived by her husband Eddie Trevino; her father Ervin Burton and step mother Cynthia Burton; sisters Laura Redding and Mandy Burton; step brothers D J Cook, Justin Cook and Tad Cook; grandmother Helen Bryant; aunt Nan Long; uncles Warren Bryant ant Greg Bryant; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her constant companion (Boxer) Cosmo.
She is preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Bryant Burton, grandfather Tom Bryant and cousin Travis Bryant.
A memorial gathering will be held Friday, July 5th from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 4, 2019