Bishop's Funeral Home - LAKE VILLAGE
1831 S HIGHWAY 82-65
Lake Village, AR 71653
(870) 265-6166
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bishop's Funeral Home - LAKE VILLAGE
1831 S HIGHWAY 82-65
Lake Village, AR 71653
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Bishop's Funeral Home - LAKE VILLAGE
1831 S HIGHWAY 82-65
Lake Village, AR 71653
Cassandra Lee "Sandy" (Cooney) Bell


1946 - 2019
Cassandra Lee "Sandy" (Cooney) Bell Obituary
Lake Village, AR - Cassandra Cooney Bell, 73, of Lake Village passed after a long illness, December 11, 2019.Cassandra was born November 25, 1946, in Harlingen, TX and raised in San Benito. She is the daughter of the late William and Ida Cooney. She was married to the late Billy Jack Bell for 30 years. She is survived by son, Kern Pursifull of Amarillo, TX, three brothers, Patrick Cooney (Anna), of Harlingen, TX, Robert M Cooney (Dennis), of Raleigh, NC, and James A Cooney of San Benito, TX, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation, Monday, December 16 from 10:00-11:00am, funeral services following at 11:00am at Bishop-King Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Village, AR. Burial in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Eudora.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 14, 2019
