Harlingen - Catalina Rosales Sosa known to many as "Grandma Cata", 94, of Harlingen, passed away, October 6, 2020. She was born to the late Jose Natividad and Juanita Rosales, March 22, 1926 in Harlingen. Catalina graduated from Harlingen High School in 1946, received a BA in Education from Pan American University in 1964 and her Master's degree from Texas A&I University in 1977.She raised her three children as a single mother and is survived by sons David R Sosa and Juan J Sosa. Catalina was predeceased by her daughter, Elia Linda Rodriguez, in 2018. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren and predeceased by a grandson, Eloy Rodriguez, Jr.Catalina's need to provide for her family led her to apply skills learned in Home Economics classes. She became a seamstress that would consistently produce special orders overnight. Her reputation quickly spread by word of mouth and her nominal advertising effort, front lawn sign, was short lived. She had more work than time to meet her orders. However, friends and customers encouraged her to make sacrifices and continue her education. She began with Saturday and night classes at Texas Southmost College and achieved her bachelor's degree at Pan American University.While studying for her degree she began teaching at Fred Booth School in San Benito in 1961. Her motivational skills were applied in the 3rd, 2nd, and 1st grades. Every year her objective was to instill positive learning habits in her students to accomplish their academic goals. This drive steered her to pursue her Master's degree, which she accomplished through an extension program from Texas A&I University. After thirty years in education, she retired in 1988.Catalina loved to travel. Before retirement, she made two trips to West Germany and traveled Western Europe. Her second European trip included a Christmas visit to the Vatican and the opportunity to come within arms-reach of Pope John Paul II. Her travels also included trips to the Holy Land, Mexico & South America. She also began distance running in her 70's and frequently placed in 5k runs.Her volunteer efforts were well known. She was a Hospice volunteer for many years. At her Catholic parish, Queen of Peace, she was active in several areas, such as Eucharistic minister, altar server coordinator, religious education instructor and bereavement committee member. Her level of involvement earned her the nickname, "La Teenager de Queen of Peace."Visiting ceremony will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3pm to 9pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen. The chapel service will take place at 11am at Rudy Garza Funeral Home followed by the burial at the Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery. The family insists that people make donations in support of seminarian activities at Queen of Peace, in lieu of sending flowers.