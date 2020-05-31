Harlingen - Cathy Sue Chavez, age 62, went home to be with the Lord on Friday May 29, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 31, 2020 in Harlingen, TX to John Alvin and Charlotte English. She was the youngest of eight children. Cathy was a lifetime resident of Harlingen and life member of Wesley United Methodist Church, Harlingen. In her leisure she enjoyed playing Bingo at the Elks Lodge.Cathy is preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Ann Black.She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Eleazar Chavez, her only daughter, Charlotte Durivage (Michael Pavon), two grandchildren, Hunter and Ashly Durivage, six siblings, John English Jr. (Susie), Mary Joy Wardlaw, Donald English, Debbie Staudt (Craig), Glen English and Ronald English (Virginia). She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.Graveside Services are scheduled to be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.