Harlingen - Celia A. Hernandez, 73, of Harlingen, TX entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe and Celia Aguirre Hernandez; and by 2 brothers Andres Hernandez, Sr. and Guadalupe Hernandez, Jr.
Celia is survived by her brothers and sisters Yolanda (Miguel) Elizondo, Yolanda Sandoval (Edgar Salvador), Armando (Zoila) Hernandez, Reynaldo (Maggie) Hernandez, Fernando Hernandez, Oscar (Yolanda) Hernandez, Andres (Norma) Hernandez, Jr. and Ricardo (Dora) Hernandez; sisters in law Viola Hernandez and Oralia Hernandez; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 12:00 noon-9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will celebrated on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 21, 2019