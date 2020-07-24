Harlingen - We are sad to announce the passing of Cesar Longinos Jr., Tumbleweed, 66 of Harlingen Tx on July 20,2020. The memorial services will be held on Saturday July 25,2020 from 3-9 pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home; the rosary will be held at 7 pm. Services will conclude at the funeral home.Cesar is survived by his wife, Veronica Longinos, his 4 children Abel Isaac Longinos (Lupita Garces), Irene Ortega (Luis Ortega), Vanessa Longinos (Ricardo Trevino), and Valerie Rivera (Rene Rivera), his 8 siblings and 17 grandchildren.Cesar was born in Brownsville on January 8, 1954. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He married his loving wife, Veronica on July 19, 1979; they were married for 41 years. He was a passionate truck driver for over 40 years. Cesar enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on his trailer, and riding his Harley. He will always be remembered as a genuine, hardworking care man, his beautiful smile and dedication to his family.We would like to thank everyone for the prayers and condolences. If anyone would like to make any donations or floral arrangements please contact the Longinos family.