Cesar Longinos Jr.
1954 - 2020
Harlingen - We are sad to announce the passing of Cesar Longinos Jr., Tumbleweed, 66 of Harlingen Tx on July 20,2020. The memorial services will be held on Saturday July 25,2020 from 3-9 pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home; the rosary will be held at 7 pm. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

Cesar is survived by his wife, Veronica Longinos, his 4 children Abel Isaac Longinos (Lupita Garces), Irene Ortega (Luis Ortega), Vanessa Longinos (Ricardo Trevino), and Valerie Rivera (Rene Rivera), his 8 siblings and 17 grandchildren.

Cesar was born in Brownsville on January 8, 1954. He enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. He married his loving wife, Veronica on July 19, 1979; they were married for 41 years. He was a passionate truck driver for over 40 years. Cesar enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, working on his trailer, and riding his Harley. He will always be remembered as a genuine, hardworking care man, his beautiful smile and dedication to his family.

We would like to thank everyone for the prayers and condolences. If anyone would like to make any donations or floral arrangements please contact the Longinos family.





Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Rosary
07:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
JUL
25
Memorial service
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Longino families from Linda Rodriguez. My parents were Cesar's god parents. Cecilio and Cristelia Rodriguez. We were always visiting each other. Great times. God Bless. RIP
Linda R. Nelson
Friend
July 24, 2020
End of watch lance.corporal longinos we grew up together played and served this country godbless you and your family semper fi
Lovell rodriguez
Served In Military Together
