Charles Alton Jones Jr.


1939 - 2019
Charles Alton Jones Jr. Obituary
Harlingen - Charles Alton Jones, Jr. was 80 and living in Harlingen, TX when he died on Tuesday, December 03, 2019 at La Hacienda Healthcare Center.

Charles was born October 26, 1939 in Harlingen, TX to Charles Alton and Alberta (Johnson) Jones. He proudly served his country for 30 year with U.S. Army and was employed by H & R Block as a Tax preparer for 26 years.

Charles is survived by his wife Jesusa Lopez Jones; step-daughters, Sulema Villarreal (Aaron) and Gloria Guerrier (Marc); sons, Charles Jones III, Christian Jones and Robert Jones; sister Kitty Ogg (Paul); uncle Victor "Vito" Buenrostro; and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and in-laws.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

We would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of La Hacienda Healthcare Center and Allstate Hospice for all their loving care that they expressed to us as the family and to Charles.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 4, 2019
