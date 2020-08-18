Rio Hondo, TX - Charles (Chuck) Eugene David, 68, of Rio Hondo, Texas passed from this life on Friday afternoon July 17, 2020. He was born in Jackson, Michigan on January 16, 1952 to George and Geraldine David.
The family resettled to the Rio Hondo area when Chuck was a young boy. Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Army after attending Rio Hondo High School. While stationed in Fort Hood, Texas Chuck received deployment orders sending him to Vietnam.
He returned to marry the love of his life Joyce Elaine Blasingame. They were married August of 1969 and resided in Olmito, Texas where Chuck was employed for Circle X Ranch in Rio Hondo, Texas for a number of years. They relocated to Harlingen with their two children in 1979 where Chuck began to fulfill his lifetime goal of farming alongside his father George David. Both sharing their love of the land, Chuck was set to continue the David Farms legacy built and created from the family's farmland.
Hunting, fishing, sitting around the Bar-B-Que sharing memories and telling stories with family and friends were some of his favorite pastimes.
Charles was preceded in death by his father George, his mother Geri and his brother Donald. He is survived by his wife Elaine; son George David (Christina) of Harlingen, TX; daughter Donna David Guzman (Santiago) of Harlingen, TX; step daughter Michelle (Jose) Ceballos Harlingen TX; brother Tim David (Mary) of Combes, TX; his aunt Mary Ann Gusler (David) of Rio Hondo, TX; his brother Edward David (Karen) of Kerrville, TX; his nephew Arnold David of Harlingen, TX; best friend Joe Escobar Rio Hondo TX, Mr. Fred David his loving Siamese cat, grandchildren Julian, Sam, Nicole, Ryan, Kaylee, Jordan, C.J., Aleya , Julena, Cammie, Jodisee and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Chuck was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who left his family a legacy of success passed on to him from the great George David. He will be greatly missed.
Heaven must have needed a mechanic, carpenter, plumber, electrician over all jack-of-all-trades! We leave you with His famous last words... Bueno Bye!
A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Mont Meta Memorial Park with Rev. Charlie Palmer officiating.
You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com
.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.