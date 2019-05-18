Harlingen - Charles Frank Purifoy Jr born Jan, 8 1934 to Frank and Arlena M. Purifoy in Mansfield Ark. He graduated from high school in Newport Arkansas, in 1951, He Graduated from Arkansas State Teachers College in 1957.



Married in Mexico Elva Purifoy for 40 years on May 5th in Gomez Palacio Durango. He is preceded in death by his parents Arlena Manus and Charles Frank Purifoy and his brother Danny Purifoy of Indianapolis. He is survived by his two sisters Marion, Josephine of Memphis, Tennessee and Mary Jacqueline Proctor of Glenrock, Wyoming.



He entered the army in August 1953 and served in the 355th Combat Engineers Co. in Kaiserslautern, Germany being discharged in May 1955 to attend college. He entered the Air Force in April 1957 and was stationed in Columbus SAC Base in Columbus, Mississippi. He served as a Chief Computer Console Operator.



He entered the Federal Government Civil Services in April 1962 as Computer Programmer in the US Army Missile Command at the Redstone arsenal, Huntsville Alabama.



Thank You. My gratitude to the Dr. Fernando Garcia, for the attention for my husband.



Blessed are the merciful for they shall obtain Mercy. Mathew 5;7



God Bless you Dr. Elva Purifoy.