Charles Laymon Cloud


1928 - 2019
Charles Laymon Cloud Obituary
Los Fresnos - Charles Laymon Cloud, 90, of Los Fresnos, Texas passed away on March 6, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas.

Charley was born on December 29, 1928 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Robert William Cloud and Elsie Faye Wilson. He grew up on Chapman Ranch, Texas and married his high school sweetheart, Dorothy McLaughlin, in Gainesville, TX on March 16, 1946.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy, children Karen (Bill) Nakayama of Cibolo, Texas, Kathy (Gordon) Sato of Lewisville, Texas and Bob (Cindy) Cloud of Watauga, Texas as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1945 and earned his pilot's license before he graduated. He earned certifications/licenses as an aviation mechanic, helicopter instructor, and in both single-and twin-engine planes.

He moved to Los Fresnos in 1950 and worked as an agricultural pilot most of his adult life. Other jobs included working as a civilian helicopter instructor for the U.S. Army, engine mechanic for Braniff airlines, and an agriculture insurance claims adjuster.

Flying was his first love but he was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing and working projects.

Special thanks to family and friends who were always available to help, especially the Ray McLaughlin Family, James and Janie Guajardo and Tom Moses.

Charley was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at Old Hall Cemetery in Lewisville, Texas on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas is handling arrangements.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 7, 2019
