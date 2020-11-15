Laguna Vista - It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Charles (Chuck) Lorenz, 77, of Laguna Vista. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Chesky) Lorenz, he died too soon of cancer Thursday, November 5, 2020.
He was born July 20, 1943 in Long Beach, CA, the son of the late Charles K. Lorenz and Virginia (McCormick) Lorenz. He was employed for 44 years at the Wiremold Company in Elmwood, CT; where he began as a machinist, worked in R & D,, and then as an inspector of new product designs. Always his avocation was fishing and for several years, he basically "owned" the beaches of Cape Cod as well as Rhode Island and multiple times won "Biggest Fish of the Year" awards in several species. After retirement, we moved to The Valley and he found a new passion in wildlife photography. He is well known in the RGV for his wild bird and nature photos, which he has contributed to the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival, SPI Birding and Nature Center, Laguna Vista Birding Festival, and has won several awards for his work.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Lorenz; his son, Craig Lorenz of Farmington, CT,; daughter Virginia Lorenz of Storrs, CT; brothers Daniel Lorenz of Bluffton, SC; and Bill Lorenz of Groveland, MA; niece Jessica Moshka of west Hartford, CT, nephew Michael Lorenz of Essex Junction, VT.
A memorial is being planned to be held at the SPI Birding and Nature Center at a time to be announced.
