1/1
Charles (Chuck) Lorenz
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laguna Vista - It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Charles (Chuck) Lorenz, 77, of Laguna Vista. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Chesky) Lorenz, he died too soon of cancer Thursday, November 5, 2020.

He was born July 20, 1943 in Long Beach, CA, the son of the late Charles K. Lorenz and Virginia (McCormick) Lorenz. He was employed for 44 years at the Wiremold Company in Elmwood, CT; where he began as a machinist, worked in R & D,, and then as an inspector of new product designs. Always his avocation was fishing and for several years, he basically "owned" the beaches of Cape Cod as well as Rhode Island and multiple times won "Biggest Fish of the Year" awards in several species. After retirement, we moved to The Valley and he found a new passion in wildlife photography. He is well known in the RGV for his wild bird and nature photos, which he has contributed to the Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival, SPI Birding and Nature Center, Laguna Vista Birding Festival, and has won several awards for his work.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Lorenz; his son, Craig Lorenz of Farmington, CT,; daughter Virginia Lorenz of Storrs, CT; brothers Daniel Lorenz of Bluffton, SC; and Bill Lorenz of Groveland, MA; niece Jessica Moshka of west Hartford, CT, nephew Michael Lorenz of Essex Junction, VT.

A memorial is being planned to be held at the SPI Birding and Nature Center at a time to be announced.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
Chuck will always be with us.
Newington High School Class of 1961
ron jarush
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved