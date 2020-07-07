1/1
Charles Minor
1931 - 2020
San Benito - Charles Minor passed away in his sleep on July 5, 2020.

Charles was born August 29, 1931 in Arkansas to Hugh Foster Minor and Rena Ogden Minor. He was married to Barbara Minor on January 20, 1952. Charles was a Gin Manager for Rangerville, Los Fresnose and Brownsville Gins. He was a member of the Rangerville Baptist Church, where he served his God and fellow church members.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Laura Jean Minor of Harlingen; son Chuck Minor, Jr and wife Tanya of La Feria; grandchildren Ariel Minor and Ashley Minor of La Feria; sister Lorena Simpson of Austin.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers and sisters.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 2 pm at Restlawn Memorial Park, 14166 US-83 Bus, La Feria, TX 78559.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Ronald McDonald House in Harlingen (https://www.rmhcrgv.org/donations/) or they may be made to a charity of your choice.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or share a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 7, 2020.
