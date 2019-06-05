|
Harlingen - Harlingen - Ciria C. Leal 80, of Harlingen entered into rest. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Noel Ernesto Leal.
Ciria is survived by her loving daughter, Elida Leal; sons, Leonel (Esmeralda) Leal, David (Linda) Leal, and Michael (Sarah) Leal; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; brother, Harvey Carrasco; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on June 5, 2019