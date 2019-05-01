|
|
La Feria - Clara Garcia, age 88, peacefully passed on April 27, 2019. Surrounded by family at her home in La Feria, Tx.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Candelaria Carreon, Paula Garza, Timoteo,Salvador,Gregorio and Isabel Garcia.
Clara is survived by her children. Jose (Elvira) Martinez, Gregoria Lewis, Yolanda Reyna, Alfredo (Mary) Martinez, and Oscar Martinez. 12 grand children and 15 great grand children. A special granddaughter, Jennifer Leal.
Pallbearers will be Jose Martinez, Alfredo Martinez, Oscar Martinez, James Lewis, Randy Reyna, David Martinez, Daniel Martinez, David Salinas.
Visitation will be held May 2 from 1 to 9 pm. Rosary will be held at 7 pm. Funeral Service will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in La Feria at 2pm on Friday. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 1, 2019