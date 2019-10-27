|
|
Claude McKinney was born October 9, 1951 and passed on to heaven October 22, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He lived in Harlingen, Texas and taught history, economics, and government at Rio Hondo High School for thirty one years. He received his undergraduate degree at Texas Tech and his masters degree in political science from Sul Ross.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward McKinney in 2017 and is survived by his mother Ruthelyce McKinney and his two sisters, Jan Zimmerman (Tim) and Jeanie Gordon (Mike) plus several nephews and nieces.
The entire world lost a kind and gentle soul, so knowledgeable and caring, someone whose life had purpose and value. Claude was a dedicated teacher who took an interest in the direction his students would take in life past high school. He was a driving force in getting his students to set goals for themselves and to follow their dreams of being educated and successful in life. Claude was a genuinely happy man. His teaching lessons were often laced with humor and practical jokes. He was a lifelong learner, always buying books on topics from philosophy and calculus to directions on how to do magical tricks and cooking. One of his favorite gifts when he graduated from Texas Tech was Betty Crocker's Junior Miss Cook Book. It was a joke from a friend and he saw it as that, but he found it practical and useful. Claude was thoughtful and courteous, often putting other's needs before his own. He had an eye for people on the street who looked genuinely needy and always had a twenty dollar bill at the ready to give them. There just aren't enough words to describe the goodness in Claude.
When he was sick and in the hospital many ex-students reached out to let him know how much he had impacted their lives. He was very touched.
Claude lived his life as a truly spiritual Christian man. He will be missed by his loved ones. But they can take solace in the fact that he is now living in the kingdom of God. We love you Claude and always will.
A memorial service will be held Sat. Nov. 9 at 1:00-5:00 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home 26873 N White Ranch Rd., La Feria, TX
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 27, 2019