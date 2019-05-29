* - entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 28, 2019 in McAllen Medical Center. Claudio was an 82nd Airbone Ranger Paratrooper Veteran who served in the Vietnam War and the Korean War. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (IBSS), Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device, Sharpshooter Badge M-14, and a Parachute Badge.



He served in various capacities while in the U.S. Army He was a combat engineer, a Utilities and Maintenance Foreman, and a Smoke/Flame Specialist. He also completed several courses which included a Combat Engineer Course, Basic Airbone Course, and the Noncommissioned Officers Academy.



Claudio is preceded in death by his parents Leocadio Cuellar and Maria Julia Dominguez. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Patricia Torres Cuellar, his son Patricio "Patrick" Cuellar, and his daughter Claudia Cuellar.



Visitation will begin Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Funeraria Del Angel Buena Vista. Mass on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at San Pedro Catholic Church followed by a committal service at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX at 1:00 pm.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Buena Vista 125 McDavitt Blvd., Brownsville, TX. 956-541-5400