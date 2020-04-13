Home

POWERED BY

Services
TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
For more information about
Clemencia Benavides
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Las Rusias Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Clemencia Benavides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clemencia L. "Mencha" Benavides


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clemencia L. "Mencha" Benavides Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Clemencia (Mencha) L. Benavides, age 93, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning April 12, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of Harlingen and longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She was a strong woman of faith and loved hearing the word of God..

Clemencia's passion was spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She adored each and everyone of them. Her favorite hobbies included sewing, gardening and loteria.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leobaldo Benavides Sr. and son, Leobaldo Benavides Jr., 4 brothers, Virginio Longoria Cantu, Ernesto Longoria, Emiliano Longoria, Eduardo Longoria, sisters, Maria Luisa Longoria Cantu, Arminda Longoria Vela, Emma Longoria Hernandez, Anita Longoria Pena, Rosita Longoria Aguirre and Yolanda Longoria.

She leaves behind a cherished loving sister, Alicia Longoria Pena and the memory of her beautiful children, Gloria Dones (Juan+), Leonardo Benavides (Irma), Graciela Medrano (Joe), Griselda Berumen (Robert), Lupita Elizondo (Jacob), Jose Luis Benavides (Eloisa) and Lauro Benavides (Cynthia), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

The funeral procession will depart at 1:30 pm for a Commital service held today at 2:00 pm Monday April 13, 2020 at Las Rusias Cemetery with Deacon Catarino Villanueva as celebrant. You may sign the guestbook for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clemencia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -