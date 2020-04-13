|
|
Harlingen, TX - Clemencia (Mencha) L. Benavides, age 93, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning April 12, 2020. She was a lifetime resident of Harlingen and longtime member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. She was a strong woman of faith and loved hearing the word of God..
Clemencia's passion was spending time with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She adored each and everyone of them. Her favorite hobbies included sewing, gardening and loteria.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leobaldo Benavides Sr. and son, Leobaldo Benavides Jr., 4 brothers, Virginio Longoria Cantu, Ernesto Longoria, Emiliano Longoria, Eduardo Longoria, sisters, Maria Luisa Longoria Cantu, Arminda Longoria Vela, Emma Longoria Hernandez, Anita Longoria Pena, Rosita Longoria Aguirre and Yolanda Longoria.
She leaves behind a cherished loving sister, Alicia Longoria Pena and the memory of her beautiful children, Gloria Dones (Juan+), Leonardo Benavides (Irma), Graciela Medrano (Joe), Griselda Berumen (Robert), Lupita Elizondo (Jacob), Jose Luis Benavides (Eloisa) and Lauro Benavides (Cynthia), numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.
The funeral procession will depart at 1:30 pm for a Commital service held today at 2:00 pm Monday April 13, 2020 at Las Rusias Cemetery with Deacon Catarino Villanueva as celebrant. You may sign the guestbook for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 13, 2020