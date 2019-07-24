Home

Cleofas Garza Rivera


1935 - 2019
Cleofas Garza Rivera Obituary
Santa Rosa - CLEOFAS GARZA RIVERA, known to many as "Vita Rivera," 84, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019.

She was the religious healer in her family, and she would get down on her knees and pray every night with a rosary in her hands. She instilled these traditions in her family and loved unconditionally. With her unyielding strength she surpassed many health conditions.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jose Rivera, a daughter, granddaughter Melissa Ann Hernandez+, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

She is survived by 3 sisters, her sons Juan G. Rivera (Barbara Rivera+), Guillermo Rivera and daughters Rachel (Roy) Guerra, Ana Rivera, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews

Visitation will begin Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons Jacob Rivera, Juan Jose Rivera, Ramiro Guerra, Rogelio Guerra Jr., Guillermo Rivera Jr., & Joshua Rivera.
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 24, 2019
