Cleous "Pete" Woodward
1947 - 2020
Harlingen - Cleous (Pete) Woodward, 72, passed away Friday June 12, 2020.

He was born in Huntsville, TN on September 2, 1947 to Gordon and Mary Woodward. He served his country in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division. His early career took him from GM Automotive, Insurance sales, and a General Contractor in the Rio Grande Valley. He renewed his walk with the Lord and became actively involved in Evangelism and local ministry including several trips to India to help build a children's home. He was a proud and simple man with tremendous love for his family, he always gave great advise that we will cherish, he was an avid golfer and a member of Tony Butler. He loved to read, sing, and play his guitar.

Cleous is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Mary Woodward; sisters, Joyce Freeman and Linda Vega; and brother, Charles Hugh Woodward.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Beverly; sons, Gordon (Nellie) and Eli (Samantha); daughter, Glory (Art) Cortez; grandchildren, Brooke, Brian, Hunter, Erin, Lindsey, Maddison, Makenzie and Eli Jase; brother, Cecil Ray (Juanita); sisters, Sharon Woodward-Hubbs, Cathy (Paul) Kindel, and Brenda Lay-Duncan; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff on the second floor at Harlingen Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Life Line Heart of Worship, 2910 Grimes Road, Harlingen, TX 78550. No local services are planned at this time. Pete's wishes were to be back in Tennessee for a celebration of life.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to family of Cleous "Pete" Woodward at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
