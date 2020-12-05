1/1
Concepcion "Connie" Garcia
1948 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Concepcion (Connie) Garcia, age 71, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday December 1, 2020 at her residence in Harlingen, Texas. She was native of Harlingen born December 8, 1948 in Harlingen the daughter of Juan Chapa Garcia and Gonzala Garay Garcia. She was the matriarch of the Garcia Family who had a strong faith in God and loved serving at her church, the First Baptist Church. Connie was well known in the Harlingen community for her love and dedication for cooking at Garcia's Café on South F street and was also a cook at First Baptist Church on 6th Street and Van Buren Ave. for many years.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her only son, Wesley James Garcia, her sisters, Rosa Maria Gonzalez and Toni Bazan (Ms. Amparo) along with numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and members of the Muniz and Garcia Families.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Chapel service will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Luke Ramsay, Brandon Russell, Timothy Wilson, Tommy Wilson, JJ Arredondo, and Gabriel Trevino.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com



Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
