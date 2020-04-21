|
|
Irving, TX - Concepcion Marie Martinez Atkinson, age 89, went to be with Our Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Villages on MacArthur in Irving, Texas. She was born on August 06, 1930, in Los Fresnos, Texas, to Jose Martinez and Anita Morales.
She worked at the Los Fresnos Middle School cafeteria for several years then moved to the Dallas area where she worked for the Irving Community Hospital for 25 years until she retired. After her retirement she enjoyed, shopping, cooking, and working in her yard planting and taking care of her roses.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Fausto Galvez Atkinson from La Leona Ranch, Texas; and daughters, Oralia Atkinson, Marta Atkinson, and Irene A. Guerrero.
She leaves behind her loving family who will cherish her memories, her sons, Leonel (Juanita) Atkinson, Fausto Atkinson Jr, Jesus (Mary) Atkinson, Eduardo Atkinson, and Samuel (Rachel) Atkinson; and a sister, Juanita Martinez Vela; her grandchildren, Judy Atkinson Gonzalez, Juan Guerrero Jr, Leonel Atkinson Jr, Amy Atkinson Lewis, Fausto Atkinson III, LeRoy Atkinson, Andres Guerrero, Jessica Atkinson Hawkins, Ryan Atkinson, Jesse Aaron Atkinson, Noah Atkinson, Taylor Atkinson; and numerous great-grandchildren.
A private service was held.
You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards the family of Concepcion Marie Martinez Atkinson at www.thomaegarza.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, TX (956)399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 21, 2020