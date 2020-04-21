Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Resources
More Obituaries for Concepcion Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Concepcion Marie Martinez Atkinson


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Concepcion Marie Martinez Atkinson Obituary
Irving, TX - Concepcion Marie Martinez Atkinson, age 89, went to be with Our Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020, at the Villages on MacArthur in Irving, Texas. She was born on August 06, 1930, in Los Fresnos, Texas, to Jose Martinez and Anita Morales.

She worked at the Los Fresnos Middle School cafeteria for several years then moved to the Dallas area where she worked for the Irving Community Hospital for 25 years until she retired. After her retirement she enjoyed, shopping, cooking, and working in her yard planting and taking care of her roses.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Fausto Galvez Atkinson from La Leona Ranch, Texas; and daughters, Oralia Atkinson, Marta Atkinson, and Irene A. Guerrero.

She leaves behind her loving family who will cherish her memories, her sons, Leonel (Juanita) Atkinson, Fausto Atkinson Jr, Jesus (Mary) Atkinson, Eduardo Atkinson, and Samuel (Rachel) Atkinson; and a sister, Juanita Martinez Vela; her grandchildren, Judy Atkinson Gonzalez, Juan Guerrero Jr, Leonel Atkinson Jr, Amy Atkinson Lewis, Fausto Atkinson III, LeRoy Atkinson, Andres Guerrero, Jessica Atkinson Hawkins, Ryan Atkinson, Jesse Aaron Atkinson, Noah Atkinson, Taylor Atkinson; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A private service was held.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort or sympathy cards the family of Concepcion Marie Martinez Atkinson at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematory, 395 S. Sam Houston Blvd., San Benito, TX (956)399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Concepcion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now