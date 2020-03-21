|
Los Indios/San Benito - Our mother, Consuelo Flores Weaver, 97, of Las Rusias went home to be with the Lord on March 17, 2020. Born on April 25, 1922 to Manuel Flores and Rufina Vega. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roberto Weaver Sr., infant son, Ernesto Weaver, Siblings, Arturo and Pablo Flores, Guadalupe Loredo, Belen Guerra, Reyes Milstead, Esperanza Salinas, Maria Salazar, Dominga Villarreal, her stepchildren, Willie and Eddie Weaver, Minnie Escobedo, Eloisa Cardenas and Lillie Vasquez.
Left to cherish her memories are sons Robert Jr. (Janie) Weaver, Ismael Weaver, Jerry Weaver, Ernesto (Angelica) Weaver, Victor Weaver, Joe (Leonor) Weaver. Stepchildren that she loved as her own, Tony (Olga) Ester Del Toro, Ninfa Galvan, Julia Castro and Amelia Durante, 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Honored to be pallbearers are grandsons, Robert Weaver Jr., Joe Weaver Jr., Jimmey Weaver, Victor Weaver Jr., David Weaver, and son Jerry Weaver. Honorary pallbearers are sons, Robert, Ismael, Ernesto, Victor and Joe Weaver.
Our mother was a very hard worker and loved to work in the fields. She would challenge anybody to match the amount of cotton she picked per day. She loved singing and dancing. She would always welcome family and friends for a good meal at her home.
The Weaver Family would like to thank Windsor Atrium and Staff, Dr. Luis Reynoso, Dr. Norma Schacherl, Sylvia Rivera, Josie Longoria, Anita Weaver, Gracia Hospice, especially Flor Lozano and Hector Trevino Garcia.
Visitation will be limited to 40 people occupancy at a time during visitation hours ONLY. Out of respect for the family, IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY during the prayer of the Rosary due to the limitation of 40 person occupancy.
Visitation will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with prayer of the Holy Rosary to be held at 7:00 pm at Trinity Funeral Chapel. Chapel Service will be held on Sunday at 10:00 am at Trinity Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Deacon Gilberto Perez as celebrant. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 21, 2020