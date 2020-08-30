Harlingen - Consuelo "Cookie" Gonzales passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born on October 26, 1952, to Ramon and Louisa C. Davila, Sr. in San Benito, TX.
She was the best wife, mother, sister, and friend. Cookie loved to spend her time gardening but her greatest joy was helping to raise her grandchildren who lovingly called "Momo".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ramon and Louisa C. Davila, Sr.; siblings, Ramon Davila, Jr., Ruby Alcantar, Richard Davila, Raul Davila, and Maria Del Rosario "LaLa" Davila.
Consuelo is survived by her husband, Roland Gonzales of Harlingen; daughter, Elia (Mike) Bustos of Dallas; son, James Gonzales and girlfriend, Heather Fears of Harlingen; grandchildren, Zachary Gonzales, Landry Zimmerman, Ezra Solis, Cooper Gonzales, and Lauren Gonzales; sisters, Doris Pena and Mary Sosa; brothers, Robert Davila and Oscar Davila all of San Antonio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Lyford, TX with Father Derlis Garcia as celebrant. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Lyford, TX.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com
