Corina Rodriguez Guardiola
1952 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Corina Rodriguez Guardiola entered peacefully into eternal rest at the age of 68, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Harlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Corina was born on February 24, 1952 in La Feria, Texas. She moved to Harlingen with her family where she lived most of her years. She was a proud graduate of the Harlingen High School class of 1970. She was always an exceptionally hard worker, who worked two to three jobs at a time to provide for her children. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, dancing and listening to her favorite song "Corina, Corina."

She is preceded in death by her father Agustin Rodriguez, her mother Juanita Rodriguez, her son Reynaldo Abel Yanez, siblings Agustin Rodriguez Jr., Maricela Rojas, Dilia Flores, and her granddaughter Macy Faith Guardiola.

Corina leaves behind her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, children Sandra Borjas, Martin Guardiola (Alejandra), Luis Guardiola (Rebekah), & Sara Guardiola; grandchildren Vanessa Yanez, Anthony Yanez, Matthew Yanez, Mia Borjas, Mateo Borjas, LanaVee Borjas, Emy Guardiola, Lilly Guardiola, Jazlyn Salazar, Kianna Rodriguez, Jianna Salazar; siblings Margarita Herrera, Sylvia Corona & Rosalva Rodriguez, as well as numerous nieces and nephews; including Mario Rodriguez, whom she lovingly opened her heart and home to, as she so often did with family.

Corina was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, & friend who will be dearly missed.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 602 Morgan Blvd., Harlingen, Texas 78550. Masks and social distancing will be enforced. Those wishing to participate virtually can log on through the St. Paul Lutheran Church Facebook page.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Memorial service
01:30 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
