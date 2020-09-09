San Antonio - Craig M. Haddad, Jr., passed away in San Antonio, Texas, at the home that he shared with his wife Lisette, on Friday, August 7, 2020. Craig was born on August 11, 1978, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Craig M. Haddad, Sr. and Vicenta (Vikki) Haddad.



For several years Craig owned Comics Unlimited in Harlingen, Texas, where he created a family atmosphere and established lifelong friendships. He is remembered for his intelligence and wit, as well as for his hilarious impressions of celebrities and public figures. Close friend Stephen Gámez reminisces that "[you're] lucky if at any point in your life you have a friend like Craig. He was an extremely generous person who loved people and always made you feel welcomed."



After leaving the Rio Grande Valley, Craig embarked upon a career in film, performing in several stage productions at San Antonio College, from which he earned his Associate of Arts in 2018. He appeared professionally in HBO's The Leftovers and National Geographic's The Long Road Home. Most recently Craig worked as a production assistant on the set of Left Eye Dominate's film Companion. Paula Rodriguez, Craig's drama instructor, shared that "he was so eager to learn everything about acting, theatre and film. He was everyone's adorable big brother, our special student, a natural leader, confidant, and beloved friend."



Ever of a creative mind, Craig loved-in addition to comics-The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Stephen King novels, and Quentin Tarantino films. Once, while attending San Diego Comic-Con, he met Marvel creative genius Stan Lee, who proudly posed for a photograph with Craig-one of his greatest fans. Often Craig would play videogames for hours with close friends; he made the term nerd a badge of honor.



With his wife Lisette he shared a special magic: friends and sweethearts, their special bond made even the mundane, everyday aspects of life sparkling fun. Having met in 2008, they were married in Austin, Texas, in June of 2014. It was a joining of hearts and souls-and of intellects.



Beloved husband, son, and brother, Craig will be profoundly missed, but will live forever in our memories. He is survived by his loving wife Lisette Chavez, his parents Craig and Vikki Haddad, his sisters Stacey McLeod (Travis) and Jennifer Barr (Robin), his in-laws Felix Chavez, Sr. and San Juanita Chavez, and his brother-in-law Felix Chavez, Jr.



For the well-being of all our dear friends during this pandemic, the burial will be a private ceremony.



