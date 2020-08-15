1/1
Cresenciano Oliva
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cresenciano's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Cresenciano Oliva 77, of Harlingen entered into rest August 11, 2020. He was born September 14, 1942 in Matehuala, SLP, Mexico to Marcelino and Lina Alcocer.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Lina Oliva; 4 sons, Roberto Oliva, Javier Oliva, Carlos Oliva and Lino Oliva; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Roberto Oliva and his loving companion Eva Dones.

Visitation will begin Sunday at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a holy rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church and burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

He was a loving father, grandfather and a friend to all, he will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved