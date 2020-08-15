Harlingen - Cresenciano Oliva 77, of Harlingen entered into rest August 11, 2020. He was born September 14, 1942 in Matehuala, SLP, Mexico to Marcelino and Lina Alcocer.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Lina Oliva; 4 sons, Roberto Oliva, Javier Oliva, Carlos Oliva and Lino Oliva; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Roberto Oliva and his loving companion Eva Dones.Visitation will begin Sunday at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM and a holy rosary will begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony Catholic Church and burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.He was a loving father, grandfather and a friend to all, he will be greatly missed.