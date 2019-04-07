|
|
Harlingen - Harlingen - Cresencio (Chencho) Aguilar 88, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of Primera.
He is preceded in death by his wife Rosa G. Aguilar; son, Ruben Aguilar, and grandson, Antonio Aguilar. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Rose M. Aguilar; grandsons, Ruben (Becky) Aguilar, Jr., Johnathan (Lisa) Aguilar, Eli Jai (Mariam) Aguilar; 4 great grandsons; 1 great granddaughter; brother, Rev. Samuel (Emma) Aguilar; numerous nieces and nephew, other relatives, and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A chapel service will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the Harlingen-Combes Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Larry Guajardo, Ruben, Johnathan, Eli, Sammy, and Peter Aguilar.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 7, 2019