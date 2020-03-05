Home

Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier
La Feria, TX
Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park
La Feria, TX
Cresencio C. Escobar


1933 - 2020
Cresencio C. Escobar Obituary
La Feria - Cresencio C. Escobar, age 86, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Monday March 2, 2020. Cresencio was born November 13, 1933 to Longina Canas Escobar and Remigio Escobar.

Cresencio is survived by; his loving wife Evangelina Aranda Escobar daughters Sonia E Camacho (Francisco Camacho); Criselda E Vega (Jesus Vega); Dora Alicia Escobar (Gerardo Martinez); Raquel E Medrano (Roberto Medrano); sons Eleazar Escobar (Connie Escobar); Crecencio Escobar Jr; Arnoldo Escobar (Nereyda Escobar): brother Eduardo Canas Escobar, sisters Margarita Canas Escobar and Rosaelia E Rodriguez and 14 Grandkids, 15 Greatgrandkids and 4 Great Great Grandkids.

Cresencio was a hardworking man and a strong person that was loved by many. He served in the United States Army served in Korea. He will be truly missed by his family.

Cresencio was preceded in death by his father Remigio Escobar and his mother Longina Canas Escobar, his sister Emily Canas Murillo and his son Rene Gamboa Escobar.

A visitation for Cresencio will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will occur Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier, La Feria, Texas burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria Military Honors.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Escobar family.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 5, 2020
