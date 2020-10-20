Harlingen - Crespin C. Trevino11/25/31-10/17/2020Son of Faustino and Petra Cruz Treviño.Nephew to Jesus and Maria Cruz, who helped raise him.Married to Aurora L. Treviño and they had 3 children Irene Flores (Joe), Frank (Dorinda) Trevino, and Felix Trevino.Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings Refugia Chavez, Francisco, Luis, Sixto, Natividad & Victoria Trevino, and Antonio Cruz.He is survived by Sisters Rita Rangel and Feliciana Moreida, and brother Aurelio Cruz.Also survived by his children, Five Grandchildren Franco Xavier (Jordan) Trevino) Jessica Rae (Parker) Dean, April Jo (Mike) Rivera, Vicky Jo (Ramiro Jr.) Lopez, Jolisa Irene Flores. Also survived by 4 great grandsons Ian Olivo, Ryder Nicolas & Sage Douglas Trevino and Milo Rivera.Crespin served in the US Army shortly after graduating from Lyford High School, and after his honorable discharge from the Armed Services, he dedicated his life to Law Enforcement. He served with the Harlingen Police Dept. for 36 yrs, reaching the rank of Det. Sgt. For a large part of his career, he was dedicated to the fight against drugs. He served on multiple drug enforcement task forces, and upon his retirement from Harlingen Police Dept., he assumed command of the Cameron County Drug Enforcement Task force for a few more years.He received special training at: US Dept of Justice- 1972; FBI Academy- 1977; Texas Narcotics Officer's Association 1984.Some awards and Recognitions were as follows:DEA/Int'l Assn. of Chiefs of Police- Drug Enforcement Officer of the Year 1979RGVDC Officer of the year recognition 1980City of Harlingen- Proclamation of Crespin C. Trevino Day- April 2, 1980Harlingen Chamber of Commerce- Officer of the Month Sept. 1983Texas American Legion Officer of the Year- 1993Texas Governor's Narcotics Control Program- 1996 Special service commendation medalKnights of Columbus - Police AppreciationCameron County Drug Enforcement Task Force -1988US Coast Guard- Service Recognition 1996State of Texas House of Representatives-Flag flown over the State Capitol for Service Recognition 1996State of Texas Resolution by Jim Solis for service to city, county and state of TexasCity of Harlingen- 25 years of service 1980Brownsville Police Department 1996Cameron County District Attorney's Office - Service RecognitionHarlingen Optimist Club- Service RecognitionBrownsville Office- DEA- 1996- Service RecognitionCommisioner's Court of Cameron County Resolution for service- 1996Harlingen Police Officer's Association - Service recognition 1996Dept of Justice- INS- Certificate of Appreciation for Service.His community service did not end there. For approximately 12 years, he was a coach and/or the President of the Texas Bronco League ensuring that neighborhood kids had a place to play and be exposed to positive role models. Upon his retirement, he also served as Commander of American Legion Post 205 for several years. His passion went beyond community service. He loved to Bar B Que, often hosting backyard cookouts where patrol officers on the evening shift could come and have supper, and the off-duty officers as well.His commitment and dedication are legendary, and he has undoubtedly left this world a better place. The sun has set on the life of a legend. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Oscar Ramirez, Leo Silva, Carlos Garcia, Don Garcia, Armando Ramon, Manuel Trevino, and Joseph Dubois. Honorary pallbearers will be Omar Lucio, Guy Anderson, Gary Morrison, Rene Lopez, Lupe Gonzales, Cameron County Drug Task Force, and Harlingen Police Department.Visitation will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM with the holy rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Mont Meta Cemetery Mausoleum.