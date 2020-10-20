1/1
Crespin C. Trevino
1931 - 2020
Harlingen - Crespin C. Trevino

11/25/31-10/17/2020

Son of Faustino and Petra Cruz Treviño.

Nephew to Jesus and Maria Cruz, who helped raise him.

Married to Aurora L. Treviño and they had 3 children Irene Flores (Joe), Frank (Dorinda) Trevino, and Felix Trevino.

Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings Refugia Chavez, Francisco, Luis, Sixto, Natividad & Victoria Trevino, and Antonio Cruz.

He is survived by Sisters Rita Rangel and Feliciana Moreida, and brother Aurelio Cruz.

Also survived by his children, Five Grandchildren Franco Xavier (Jordan) Trevino) Jessica Rae (Parker) Dean, April Jo (Mike) Rivera, Vicky Jo (Ramiro Jr.) Lopez, Jolisa Irene Flores. Also survived by 4 great grandsons Ian Olivo, Ryder Nicolas & Sage Douglas Trevino and Milo Rivera.

Crespin served in the US Army shortly after graduating from Lyford High School, and after his honorable discharge from the Armed Services, he dedicated his life to Law Enforcement. He served with the Harlingen Police Dept. for 36 yrs, reaching the rank of Det. Sgt. For a large part of his career, he was dedicated to the fight against drugs. He served on multiple drug enforcement task forces, and upon his retirement from Harlingen Police Dept., he assumed command of the Cameron County Drug Enforcement Task force for a few more years.

He received special training at: US Dept of Justice- 1972; FBI Academy- 1977; Texas Narcotics Officer's Association 1984.

Some awards and Recognitions were as follows:

DEA/Int'l Assn. of Chiefs of Police- Drug Enforcement Officer of the Year 1979

RGVDC Officer of the year recognition 1980

City of Harlingen- Proclamation of Crespin C. Trevino Day- April 2, 1980

Harlingen Chamber of Commerce- Officer of the Month Sept. 1983

Texas American Legion Officer of the Year- 1993

Texas Governor's Narcotics Control Program- 1996 Special service commendation medal

Knights of Columbus - Police Appreciation

Cameron County Drug Enforcement Task Force -1988

US Coast Guard- Service Recognition 1996

State of Texas House of Representatives-Flag flown over the State Capitol for Service Recognition 1996

State of Texas Resolution by Jim Solis for service to city, county and state of Texas

City of Harlingen- 25 years of service 1980

Brownsville Police Department 1996

Cameron County District Attorney's Office - Service Recognition

Harlingen Optimist Club- Service Recognition

Brownsville Office- DEA- 1996- Service Recognition

Commisioner's Court of Cameron County Resolution for service- 1996

Harlingen Police Officer's Association - Service recognition 1996

Dept of Justice- INS- Certificate of Appreciation for Service.

His community service did not end there. For approximately 12 years, he was a coach and/or the President of the Texas Bronco League ensuring that neighborhood kids had a place to play and be exposed to positive role models. Upon his retirement, he also served as Commander of American Legion Post 205 for several years. His passion went beyond community service. He loved to Bar B Que, often hosting backyard cookouts where patrol officers on the evening shift could come and have supper, and the off-duty officers as well.

His commitment and dedication are legendary, and he has undoubtedly left this world a better place. The sun has set on the life of a legend. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Oscar Ramirez, Leo Silva, Carlos Garcia, Don Garcia, Armando Ramon, Manuel Trevino, and Joseph Dubois. Honorary pallbearers will be Omar Lucio, Guy Anderson, Gary Morrison, Rene Lopez, Lupe Gonzales, Cameron County Drug Task Force, and Harlingen Police Department.

Visitation will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 2:00PM until 9:00PM with the holy rosary to be prayed at 7:00PM. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Mont Meta Cemetery Mausoleum.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
