Harlingen - Cruz B. Resendez, age 90, went home to the Lord Thursday evening at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by love of family. He was born on November 17, 1928 to Mr. & Mrs. Juan Felipe and Felicitas Beltran Resendez. Mr. Resendez was a lifetime resident and well respected citizen of the Harlingen community. He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Mr. Cruz B. Resendez is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Josefina C. Resendez, his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory his loving children, Marisela Delgado (Roberto), Rene Resendez, Elda Resendez, Raul Resendez (Emma), Tito Resendez (Diana) and Luz Dominguez (loving niece), Grandchildren, Alejandro Delgado, Roberto Andres Delgado, Lisa Marie Resendez, Christian Cazares Resendez, Haley Resendez, Ashley Resendez, Nicholas Resendez, Benjamin Resendez and Joaquin Resendez, two great Grandchildren, Daniel Delgado and Xavier Delgado. Six siblings, Maria Luisa Resendez, Juan Resendez, Eleazar Resendez, Otoniel Resendez, Ernesto Resendez and Jose Angel Resendez. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday October 6, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Sunday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday October 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park, La Feria.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Rene Resendez, Raul Resendez, Tito Resendez, Roberto Andres Delgado, Nicolas Resendez and Christian C. Resendez. Honorary pallbearers will be Benjamin Resendez, Joaquin Resendez and Daniel Dominguez.
The Family would like to extend a special heartfelt thanks of appreciation to their Father's longtime primary caretakers, Ofelia Baragan and Lydia Gonzales, also to Harlingen Nursing and Rehab Center, Kindred Hospice and all the Valley Baptist Medical Center nurses and staff especially Annette Davis for all their attention and caring support given to Dad.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Ave. Harlingen, TX 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 5, 2019