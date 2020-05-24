Harlingen - Cruz Guerrero received his wings May 21, 2020 and now resides in Heaven. Cruz was General Manager for Age Box Co. for 40 years.
He is preceded in death by his son, Darryl Guerrero.
Cruz is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maxine Guerrero, his sons, Darren, Curtis, Sonny, Deshane Guerrero and his two daughters, Anita Rojas and Anna Marie Hill, his 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home on Monday May 25, 2020, viewing will be 1 pm to 3 pm, Chapel Service will begin at 3 pm. He will then be transported for burial to Greenwood Cemetery, Fort Worth, TX for Graveside Services on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 am.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 24, 2020.