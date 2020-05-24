Cruz Guerrero
1935 - 2020
Harlingen - Cruz Guerrero received his wings May 21, 2020 and now resides in Heaven. Cruz was General Manager for Age Box Co. for 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his son, Darryl Guerrero.

Cruz is survived by his wife of 54 years, Maxine Guerrero, his sons, Darren, Curtis, Sonny, Deshane Guerrero and his two daughters, Anita Rojas and Anna Marie Hill, his 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home on Monday May 25, 2020, viewing will be 1 pm to 3 pm, Chapel Service will begin at 3 pm. He will then be transported for burial to Greenwood Cemetery, Fort Worth, TX for Graveside Services on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:00 am.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave., Harlingen, TX 78550. www.trinityfunerals.com



Published in Valley Morning Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Viewing
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
MAY
25
Service
03:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
MAY
29
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
