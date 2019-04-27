Harlingen - Curtis Oliver Hatcher, 88, of Harlingen, TX passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Harlingen, TX.



Funeral Services will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home, 710 Ed Carey Drive, Harlingen, TX with Rev. Pete Woodward presiding. After the service, friends are welcome to join the family for a gathering honoring the life of our beloved Dad, brother, son, grandfather, uncle and friend, at the home of M. K. Richards, 5802 Sunrise Blvd., Harlingen, TX.



Curtis was born on December 3, 1930 in Louise, MS. Curtis was the owner of Star-Tex Sign Company in Harlingen. He was also instrumental in forming the "Valley Sign Association", to bring all of the Rio Grande Valley Sign Company owners together and create legislation to improve and upgrade the Quality, esthetics, and structural safety of all signage in all the Rio Grande Valley cities of Texas. After he retired from Star-Tex Sign Company he opened Curtis Design Sign Consulting Services.



He had many passions in his life that included, painting and design, golf, skiing and writing. During his golfing years, he made one double eagle and seven holes in one. He is the author of the book "80 Years in the Making" which he was in the midst of getting published when he passed.



Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Margery Hatcher, his step-son Bodie Woods, his parents Rev. Olie and Rev. Alma Hatcher, his brothers, Lavelle Hatcher, Erval Hatcher, JV Hatcher and Bill Hatcher. Survivors include his son Ronnie Hatcher, daughter Marlinda DeCuzzi, daughter Cindy Purl and her husband Mike Purl, step-daughter Caroline Rinehart and her husband Ken Rinehart, step-son Rodney Spruell, step-daughter Lorrie Remick and her husband David Remick and step-son Scott Smith and his wife Stephanie as well as many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Curtis's name to any .



You are invited to sign the guestbook or share a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.



Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary